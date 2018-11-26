RuPaul and the NYC Gay Men’s Chorus Celebrate ‘All Stars’ Season Four with ‘Carol of the Queens’ – WATCH

Said the squirrel friend to the kitty girl: “Do you hear what I hear?”

RuPaul and VH1 have teamed up with the New York Gay Men’s Chorus to create a holiday anthem like no other. The “Carol of the Queens” highlights the competing fan-favorite contestants for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season four, including Jasmine Masters, Manila Luzon, Latrice Royale, Gia Gunn and Trinity Taylor. The new season premieres Friday, Dec. 14 on VH1.

Check out the video below, and don’t miss an extended look at the new season during RuPaul’s Holi-Slay Spectacular Dec. 7.