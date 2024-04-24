Megan Thee Stallion being sued for ‘forcing cameraman watch her having lesbian sex!’

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Megan Thee Stallion is being sued for allegedly creating a hostile work environment and forcing her cameraman to watch her having lesbian sex. The 29-year-old ‘Savage' rapper faces the salacious claims from her ex-employee Emilio Garcia, who says in a claim filed in Los Angeles that emerged on Tuesday (23.04.24) he was made to witness her have sexual relations with a female lover as they rode in a SUV during a stop-off on her tour in Ibiza, Spain, in June 2022. Videographer Emilio, who started working with Megan in 2018, alleged in his claim, seen by Page Six, Megan warned him at the time: “Do…

Read More