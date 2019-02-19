Dido’s New Video Is An Incredibly Empowering Break Up Song: WATCH

Dido just dropped the incredibly empowering and moving, ‘Give You Up’.

“It’s just so perfect,” Dido said of the track. “It’s a good break up song, where you’ve been hurt but feel strong. It’s that point in a relationship where you are pulling yourself out of the gutter and deciding that it’s their loss. Which I can totally relate to.”



‘Still On My Mind’ is Dido’s 5th studio album and was written and recorded in England, a result of the fruitful and incredibly natural production/songwriting partnership with her long term collaborator and brother (Faithless founder) Rollo.

The multi-million selling singer goes on a world tour throughout 2019 which includes several dates in the US, beginning in Chicago on June 13.

Check full tour dates here.

With sales of more than 40 million albums worldwide, Dido is one of the best- selling UK artists ever. Both ‘No Angel’ and its 2003 follow-up, ‘Life For Rent’, still rank among the UK’s biggest-selling albums of all-time.