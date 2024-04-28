Sophia Bush’s girlfriend ‘proud’ the actress has opened up about coming out as queer

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Sophia Bush's girlfriend is “proud” the actress has opened up about her journey to coming out as queer. The former ‘One Tree Hill' actress, 41, grew close to her partner Ashlyn Harris, 38, while going through a divorce from her now-ex-husband Grant Hughes, 42, to whom she had been married for only a year before their split, and has now written an essay for Glamour magazine detailing how they fell in love. Ashlyn has now reposted a photo of Sophia posing for the cover of the publication's latest issue on her Instagram Story – and added the caption: “Proud of you babe. (Staring face and melting …

Read More