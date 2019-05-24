Pornhub Now Selling ‘Bonerless Bathing Suit’ for Those Over-Excited Days at the Beach: WATCH

Pornhub is getting into the apparel business with a bathing suit that purports to hide your horny moment at the beach. And April Fool’s Day was nearly two months ago. Hmm.

Writes the company: “Whether it’s the swarms of half-naked bods, a warm breeze catching you just the right way or simply because your little buddy’s got a mind of his own, if your start to rise our patented Bonerless Technology will stop the tide. So grab your shades and your surfboard and leave your worries at home, because turning your next hard-on into a hard-off will be a day at the beach.”

The product’s page claims that “an inner layer of form-fitting material holds in the excitement” and “ergonomic design provides maximum comfort in your time of need.”