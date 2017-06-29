Terry Miller Brings the Sex in Racy ‘Tom of Finland’ Look Book

Terry Miller (who you also may know as the hubbie of Dan Savage) stars in a racy new campaign from Tom of Finland featuring a new “Come to Daddy” line of clothing designed by Nicola Formichetti and more (work-unfriendly link).
The Spring/Summer collection features 22 pieces of not-so-low-priced t-shirts, tanks, and shorts as well as a collaboration with Lockwood51 but the look book is something to see and you can check out the shots (much racier than the ones above and certainly not work-friendly) HERE, HERE, and HERE.