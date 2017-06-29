Terry Miller Brings the Sex in Racy ‘Tom of Finland’ Look Book

Everything You Never Wanted to Know About How Ticks Hunt You (and How to Avoid Them)

Terry Miller (who you also may know as the hubbie of Dan Savage) stars in a racy new campaign from Tom of Finland featuring a new “Come to Daddy” line of clothing designed by Nicola Formichetti and more (work-unfriendly link).

The Spring/Summer collection features 22 pieces of not-so-low-priced t-shirts, tanks, and shorts as well as a collaboration with Lockwood51 but the look book is something to see and you can check out the shots (much racier than the ones above and certainly not work-friendly) HERE, HERE, and HERE.