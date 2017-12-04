‘Chicago,’ ‘Evita’ and Everything Streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and HBO This Month: FULL LIST

Nico Tortorella Gets His Full Moon Out for the Supermoon

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill?

Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including Evita, Midnight Cowboy and more.

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story (2017), available on Netflix Dec. 1

A trailblazing soccer player, Justin Fashanu was the first openly gay professional footballer and one of the most successful black players at a time when most clubs were mostly white. This doc explores his early success and his tragic end, chronicling a sexual assault accusation that led to his suicide.

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006), available on Hulu and Amazon Dec. 1

You’d be forgiven for assuming this film went straight to DVD, but I can tell you personally it was in theaters, because I saw it opening night. Starring David Morrisey, Hugh Dancy and the ghost of Sharon Stone’s dignity, it’s the perfect pick to stream if you’re in the mood for one of those so-bad-it’s-good flicks.

Chicago (2002), available on Hulu Dec. 1

A movie-musical featuring the titular city’s terrible carnage. Wives killing husbands, sisters killing sisters, activist judges losing courts to razzle-dazzle. Sad!

Evita (1996), available on Hulu Dec. 1

This Eva Perón biopic features Madonna’s second-greatest cinematic performance after Swept Away. (Just kidding! Could you even IMAGINE?)

In & Out (1997), available on Hulu and Amazon Dec. 1

Kevin Kline and Joan Cusack delight in this charming (if simplistic) coming-out comedy.

Midnight Cowboy (1969), available on HBO Dec. 1

The only X-rated film to win an Academy Award, Midnight Cowboy feels tame by today’s standards. The film, directed by the openly-gay John Schlesinger, has a complicated queer history. Some consider the film’s gay content (and even the relationship between the two main characters) as evidence to consider Midnight Cowboy a gay film, but the film’s portrayals of gay people has also been criticized.

What are you streaming this month?

All films coming to Netflix

Available Dec. 1

8 Mile

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

August Rush

Diana: In Her Own Words

Dreamcatcher

DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays

Exporting Raymond

The Farthest – Voyager in Space

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

Full Metal Jacket

Hitch

The Little Rascals

My Happy Family

Nacho Libre

Sahara

Tyson

V for Vendetta

The Wackness

The Young Victoria

Voyeur

While You Were Sleeping

Available Dec. 5

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Available Dec. 6

Trolls Holiday Special

Available Dec. 8

El Camino Christmas

Available Dec. 11

Catwoman

Available Dec. 12

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Available Dec. 14

41 Dogs in My Home

Available Dec. 15

A Five Star Life

Christmas Inheritance

Discovering Bigfoot

Drillbit Taylor

Freeway: Crack in the System

The Haunting of Helena

The Mafia Kills Only in Summer

Neverlake

Pottersville

Ultimate Beastmaster

Available Dec. 19

Miss Me This Christmas

You Can’t Fight Christmas

Available Dec. 22

Bright

Available Dec. 23

Creep 2

Available Dec. 27

Pusher

Available Dec. 29

The Climb

Killer Legends

Shelter

Available Dec. 31

Fun Mom Dinner

All films coming to Hulu

Available Dec. 1

3 Ninjas

A Christmas Wedding Tail

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

A Princess for Christmas

Aliens of the Deep

Apocalypse Now

Apocalypse Now Redux

At Close Range

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction

The Black Cauldron

Bloodsport

Breakheart Pass

The Brothers Grimm

Buffalo 66

Cheri

Chicago

Child’s Play

Chilly Christmas

Coopers Camera

The Count of Monte Cristo (2002)

Crazy/Beautiful

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Downhill Racer

Driftwood

Everything You Always Wanted to Know about Sex…

Evita

Extortion

The Falcon and the Snowman

The Final Cut

First Kid

The French Lieutenant’s Woman

George of the Jungle

Hammett

Hannibal

Heaven’s Gate

Hitch

I’ll Be Home for Christmas

The Improv: 50 Years Behind the Brick Wall

In & Out

In Enemy Hands

In the Line of Fire

Jack

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

L7 Pretend We’re Dead

The Last Warrior

Light Sleeper

Meet Wally Sparks

A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy

The Missing

Mississippi Burning

Moonstruck

Mr. Wrong

One From the Heart

One Magic Christmas

P2

Penelope

The Perfect Score

Political Animals

The Pope of Greenwich Village

Presumed Innocent

Primal Fear

Puppetmaster: Axis Termination

Red Corner

Robocop (1987)

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

S.F.W.

Sarafina!

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Searching for Sugar Man

Serpico

Shelby: A Magical Holiday Tail

Silence

The Silence of the Lambs

Space Jam

Stealing Harvard

Stigmata

The Three Musketeers

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

Three Men and a Baby

Titanic

Total Recall (1990)

Valkyrie

The Water Horse

The Weight of Water

Winnie the Pooh, A Valentine for You

Without

Wristcutters: A Love Story

The Yummy Gummy Search for Santa

Available Dec. 3

Cop Land

Sweet Home Alabama

The Rules of Attraction

Available Dec. 4

Frontera

Superbad

Available Dec. 5

Iron Protector

Available Dec. 6

Killers

Available Dec. 8

Crank: High Voltage

Legion of Brothers

Available Dec. 9

Dave Made a Maze

Available Dec. 12

Foreman

Available Dec. 13

Vengeance of an Assassin

Available Dec. 15

40 Days and 40 Nights

The Crow

Everest

Kate and Leopold

The Limehouse Golem

Score

Tears of the Sun

Available Dec. 18

Ragnarok

Available Dec. 20

Kim Dotcom: Caught in the Web

Available Dec. 21

Lemon

Available Dec. 22

Goat

Monster Trucks

Available Dec. 23

Banksy Does New York

Someone Marry Barry

Available Dec. 25

The Hollow One

Available Dec. 28

Literally Right Before Aaron

Available Dec. 29

Gilbert

Rings (2017)

Available Dec. 30

The Art of the Game: Ukiyo E Heros

Available Dec. 31

Always Watching

Anarchy Parlor

Osiris Child: SFv1

Pilgrimage

Solace

All films coming to HBO

Available Dec. 1

All the President’s Men

The Cotton Club

Daredevil: Director’s Cut

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

The Exorcist: Director’s Cut

Gone in 60 Seconds: Director’s Cut

Gran Torino

Hoosiers

Jack Frost

Midnight Cowboy

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Pitch Black

The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A Veggietales Movie

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (Director’s Cut)

Seed of Chucky

Snow White: A Tale of Terror

Something’s Gotta Give

Species

Species II

Species: The Awakening

TMNT

Tremors

Tremors II: Aftershocks

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

The War of the Roses

Kenke (a.k.a. Weed)

Neon Lights

La madrina (a.k.a. The Mother of the Bride)

Marauders

Available Dec. 2

Unforgettable

Available Dec. 3

Deepwater Horizon

Available Dec. 4

The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee

Available Dec. 6

Wilson

Available Dec. 7

32 Pills: My Sister’s Suicide

Available Dec. 8

María y los demás (a.k.a. Maria and Everyone Else)

Available Dec. 9

Logan

Available Dec. 11

Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution

Available Dec. 15

The Take

Me estás matando Susana (a.k.a. You’re Killing Me, Susana)

Available Dec. 16

Going in Style

Available Dec. 18

Agnelli

Available Dec. 22

El Amparo

Available Dec. 23

The Zookeeper’s Wife

Available Dec. 30

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

All films coming to Amazon

Available Dec. 1

Apocalypse Now

At Close Range

Basic Instinct 2

Bloodsport

Brothers Grimm

Buffalo 66

Child’s Play

Dr. Strange

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Hammett

Hannibal

Hitch

Hulk Vs.

In & Out

In Enemy Hands

Light Sleeper

Meet Wally Sparks

Moonstruck

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow

Planet Hulk

Point Break

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Silence

Stigmata

The Final Cut

The Heartbreak Kid

The Invincible Iron Man

The Silence of the Lambs

The Weight of Water

Thor Animated Movie: Tales of Asgard

Titanic

Ultimate Avengers II

Ultimate Avengers: The Movie

Wristcutters: A Love Story

Available Dec. 7

Aftershock

Gun Shy

Available Dec. 8

Crank 2: High Voltage

Crown Heights

Triple 9

Available Dec. 9

It Comes at Night

Available Dec. 10

Nightcrawler

Rosewater

Available Dec. 12

Foreman

Available Dec. 21

Woodshock

Available Dec. 22

Monster Trucks

Available Dec. 23



Banksy Does New York

Someone Marry Barry

Available Dec. 29

Rings

Available Dec. 31

Brawl in Cell Block 99

Solace