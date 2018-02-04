Rose McGowan Snaps After Confrontation with Transgender Activist: WATCH

Video has emerged of a confrontation between a transgender activist and actress Rose McGowan at a Barnes & Noble book signing for McGowan’s memoir Brave last week.

The video begins as McGowan is challenged by the activist, Andi Dier, about remarks she made on a RuPaul podcast last year: “I have a suggestion. Talk about what you said on RuPaul. Trans women are dying and you said that we, as trans women, are not like regular women. We get raped more often. We go through domestic violence more often. There was a trans woman killed here a few blocks… I have been followed home.”

McGowan then cut her off: “Hold on. So am I. We are the same. My point was, we are the same. There’s an entire show called ID channel, a network, dedicated to women getting abused, murdered, sexualized, violated, and you’re a part of that, too, sister. It’s the same.”

Dier then asked what McGowan had done for transgender women, and McGowan asked Dier what she had done for women, and then all hell broke loose. Dier was led off by security and an enraged McGowan continued to speak her mind from the stage.

“Don’t label me, sister. Don’t put your labels on me. Don’t you f**king do that. Do not put your labels on me. I don’t come from your planet. Leave me alone. I do not subscribe to your rules. I do not subscribe to your language. You will not put labels on me or anybody. Step the f**k back. What I do for the f**king world and you should be f**king grateful. Shut the f**k up. Get off my back. What have you done? I know what I’ve done, God damn it.”

Dier was interviewed by the website them and identified herself as a political canvasser for the Working Families Party and the founder of Transgender Advocates for Revolution.

Said Dier in the interview, referencing the RuPaul podcast: “The fact that not only did she suggest that we don’t live life as a woman, experiencing what women go through. But there was hint that we deal with less sh*t. The only difference between Rose and I getting harassed on the street is that where her experience can end in sexual assault, mine has a likely chance to end in sexual assault followed by murder. This is especially true for trans women of color. I mean — f**k, I was almost shot in the Bronx for what started as a catcall. She doesn’t have to worry about getting followed home [any]more with her security detail and privilege, while my trip to Barnes & Noble could have been my last one.”

McGowan has since canceled the remainder of her book tour.

I am canceling upcoming public appearances because I have given enough. I have given beauty, in return I was VERBALLY ASSAULTED for two full minutes @BNBuzz by an actor paid to verbally assault a woman who has been terrorized by your system. And no ONE in that room did anything — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) February 2, 2018

And everyone from my publicists, t assistants, managers and every person sitting in their chairs frozen by their weakness, a weakness called COMPLICITY. The truth is you all failed me. Again. And again. And again. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) February 2, 2018

I would like an apology from the manager of the Union Square @BNUnionSquareNY and all security people, and the audience, who did nothing and let the paid verbal assault of an assaulted woman happen. Cool? — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) February 2, 2018

The Cult of Complicity- those I call out are after me. This is the monster who was paid to violate me publicly. An aggressive two minutes long assault on a long abused woman who is simply trying to change the world and make it better #RoseArmy pic.twitter.com/eAK8hZVdvz — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) February 3, 2018