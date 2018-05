The Herndon Climb Captivated Annapolis Yesterday and Was as Wet, Shirtless and Greasy as Ever: WATCH

As many anticipated, Adam Rippon last night won Dancing with the Stars last night. He’s the first openly gay man to win the competition.

Rippon and his partner Jenna Johnson won after dancing the Jazz to “Anything You Can Do” from Annie Get Your Gun.

And a contemporary to “Scooby Doo Pa Pa (DJ Kass Official 2018 Mix)” by DJ Kass which was not as well received.

Rippon spoke with E! News afterwards.