JoJo Siwa Will Have First Ever Same-Sex Dance Partner When She Joins Season 30 of ‘Dancing With The Stars’; ‘We’re Making History’

Dancing With the Stars just made history!

YouTube personality JoJo Siwa was announced as one of the first celebs joining the already historic Season 30 of the ABC dance competition series.

In a series first, the 18-year-old singer — who recently came out as pansexual — will be waltzing with a female professional partner.

“We’re making history,” Siwa spilled to USA TODAY. “This has never happened on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ before. It’s always been a boy-girl couple.”

The bubbly blonde’s dance partner has not yet been revealed, but the dancer admitting that the idea of her having a same-sex partner was discussed up front with producers.

“I have a girlfriend who is the love of my life and who is everything to me,” Siwa gushed about main squeeze Kylie Prew. “My journey of coming out and having a girlfriend has inspired so many people around the world. I thought that if I chose to dance with a girl on this show, it would break the stereotypical thing. It would be new, different and change for the better.”

The Dance Moms alum dished that she was given the option of if she wanted a male or female partner and she told producers she “actually would love and prefer to dance with a girl,” adding “Why not show the message even stronger that you can love whomever you want to love.”

As OK! previously reported, In April, the newly-minted LGBTQ+ icon came out as pansexual — not limited in sexual choice with regard to biological sex, gender or gender identity — noting that she is still trying to “figure it out.”

“I still don’t know what I am. It’s like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I’m Ky-sexual,” Siwa joked at the time. “But like, I don’t know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool.”

Siwa’s milestone announcement can’t overshadow that Olympic medalist Suni Lee was also announced as a contestant for the upcoming season.

The 18-year-old gymnast took home three medals at the 2020 Olympics. Lee won gold in the individual all-around event, bronze in the uneven bars competition and silver during the team final.