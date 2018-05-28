Chelsea Manning ‘Safe’ After Tweets Perceived as Suicide Threat

Transgender former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, who served time in prison for leaking classified military information to Wikileaks, alarmed followers on Twitter Sunday night after two tweets that were perceived as suicide threats.

Wrote Manning: “I’m sorry – I tried – I’m sorry I let you all down. Im not really cut out for this world – I tried adapting to this world out here but I failed you – I couldn’t do this anymore – I can take people I don’t know hating me but not my own friends. I tried and I’m sorry about my failure.”

The tweets (screencapped above) were in response to a Twitter follower, Dawn Ennis, who had tweeted about Manning’s run for U.S. Senate.

The NYDN notes: “The posts were flooded with well-wishes from Manning’s followers and the number to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which is 1-800-273-8255.”

A later tweeted to Manning’s account said “** chelsea is safe. she is on the phone with friends, thanks everyone for your concern and please give her some space”