Man Arrested After Threatening to Harm LGBTQ Supermarket Customers with Pipe Bombs

A Guerneville, California man was arrested on Saturday after he threatened to set off pipe bombs at a Safeway in order to harm LGBTQ people and stole two rainbow flags from the Guerneville Chamber of Commerce, throwing one in the Russian River.

The Press Democrat reports:

The suspect’s intent was to injure sheriff’s deputies and members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community, Lt. Eddie Engram said in a statement. The rainbow flag is a symbol of the LGBTQ pride movement.

Vincent Joseph O’Sullivan was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of petty theft, making criminal threats and a hate crime, and was held on $50,000 bail.

The first flag theft from the pole in a public plaza at the corner of First Street and River Road was reported on April 26, and on May 5 a replacement rainbow flag was stolen, Engram said.

Deputies investigating the thefts learned of the pipe bomb threats and determined that O’Sullivan was the suspect in both matters, he said.

Watch ABC7 San Francisco’s report up top.