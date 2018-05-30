Sean Hayes Kicked Off His Ellen Hosting Gig with a Big Dance Routine: WATCH

How to Tell When a Straight Thinks a Guy is Hot: WATCH

Sean Hayes is guest-hosting Ellen today and although he claims to be a shy dancing in front of people, it didn’t seem that way during his opening monologue.

Hayes also had a hilarious litany of reasons for why Ellen was absent, including she fell and was trapped under the weight of her own wallet, she was at Home Depot “where all the lesbians go,” and she was getting plastic surgery: “I can’t tell you where she is for personal reasons because it’s a boob job. And she’s going for the big one, so next time she’s here, watch out front row.”