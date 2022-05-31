Chase Chrisley Posts Cryptic Message About ‘Getting Through’ Tough Situations After Todd Allegedly Paid Blackmailer

mega

Chase Chrisley has sought out words of wisdom during his family’s difficult time.

On Thursday, May 27, the Chrisley Knows Best star, 25, took to Instagram to share a video of fellow television personality Steve Harvey speaking about endurance and going through difficult times in life.

“You can’t tell god how to bless you,” the Family Feud host said in the poignant clip. “You can’t tell him what you want and how to do it because it won’t ever go the way you want it to.”

“If god had showed you what you would have to go through to get to where you are today, you would turn back,” Harvey continued adding, there are many parts of life we would like to choose not to experience. However, the media mogul concluded his speech that we must go through the hard things to be the best versions of ourselves.

This powerful message comes as the Chrisley family came under scrutiny after Todd Chrisley‘s former business partner Mark Braddock testified the two men allegedly had an affair years ago, and paid nearly $40,000 when a blackmailer threatened to expose them.

As OK! previously reported, Mark alleged he and Todd — who has been married to wife Julie Chrisley since 1996 — evaded nearly $2 million worth of taxes prior to their falling out in 2012. After being let go from the reality star’s company Chrisley Asset Management, Mark was granted immunity after turning Todd and his wife into the FBI.

Allegedly, the A&E star was also romantically involved with his business partner for nearly a year before ending things. The two stayed close friends, leaving Mark to allegedly continue to commit fraud by creating fake documents and sending them to banks for financial gain.

Mark claims after receiving anonymous text messages threatening to expose the affair, they ended up handing over $38,000 in cash to the blackmailers.

The patriarch spoke about the speculation around his sexuality in the past stating, “In order for it to disappoint me, it would mean that I don’t agree with someone being gay. I don’t believe that’s a choice that you make. I believe that you are the way that God has made you.”