Man Arrested Heading to L.A. Pride with Explosives and Ammo Receives Prison Sentence

by Andy Towle
July 27, 2018 | 12:01pm

James Wesley Howell

James Wesley Howell, the Indiana man arrested shortly after the Orlando Pulse nightclub massacre as he headed to L.A. Pride with a vehicle full of explosives and ammunition, has been sentenced to 7 years in prison.

The AP reports: “The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office says Thursday that James Wesley Howell pleaded no contest to weapons and explosives charges. Police said the Charlestown, Indiana, man was stopped in Santa Monica in July 2016 with a loaded AR-15 rifle and magazines rigged to allow shots to be fired in quick succession. Investigators said Howell also had 15 pounds of chemicals mixed and ready to explode.”

