Drag Queen Rages at Gay Wedding, Beats Groom: ‘It Should Have Been Me!’ – WATCH

Gay Man Posts Defiant Smiling Bloody Selfie Moments After Homophobic Attack: ‘U Will Get What’s Coming to U’

Cazwell is Ready to Ice a Whole Lot of Shaking ‘Cakes’ in New Video: WATCH

When the minister asked “does anyone object?” at a gay wedding over the weekend in Glasgow, Scotland, guests weren’t expecting someone to actually stand up. But boy were they in for a surprise.

Drag Queen Cheri Trieffel stormed the aisle, lip-syncing the classic Yvonne Fair track “It Should Have Been Me”.

GlasgowLive reports: ‘Footage taken by Graham Cole captured the moment Cherie Trieffel swept into Saint Luke’s church, stunning the crowd with a rendition of the iconic song, as grooms Peter McConnachie and Peter Deaville waited anxiously at the altar. Cherie, performed by Mark Swift, had the crowd in stitches, battering the grooms with a handbag, while also getting up close and personal with a few stunned onlookers in their seats.’

Watch from two different perspectives: