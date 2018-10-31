Grooms Stage Epic ‘Dirty Dancing’ First Wedding Dance: WATCH

Nancy Pelosi on the Midterms: ‘We Will Win. We Will Win…It’s Going to be a Great Night for America’ – WATCH

PJ and Noah were married sometime earlier this year and recently uploaded a clip of their first dance. And it’s obviously not their first, because they’re both incredible dancers, taking on “It’s A Quiet Thing” by Morgana King, “Conga” by Miami Sound Machine/ Gloria Estefan, “Gonna Make You Sweat” by C+C Music Factory, Madonna’s “Vogue”, “Get Down Tonight” by KC and The Sunshine Band, “Puttin’ On The Ritz” from Young Frankenstein – the Musical, and finally the Dirty Dancing classic “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life” by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes complete with its lift.

Said the couple: ‘We seriously did have “the time of our lives…” An incredible night surrounded by incredible people!’