Barbra Streisand’s ‘Don’t Lie To Me’ Video is a Collage of Anger: WATCH

Barbra Streisand directed the video for her anti-Trump anthem “Don’t Lie To Me”, which she released on Tuesday. The clip is a lamentation about the pain #45 is causing the nation and the world.

Said Streisand to Vanity Fair: “I’m just so concerned with our country and the world. When I say in the song ‘we all lose,’ do we lose our integrity as a nation? Do we lose our reputation in the world? One of the songs talks about a beacon of light, and ‘Lady Liberty’ talked about the danger in the sound of silence, when people don’t speak up, when people don’t vote. And now we have a leader who can’t be trusted. The way he pushed [Brett] Kavanaugh onto the Supreme Court to protect himself is unconscionable; we have a leader and now a Supreme Court justice who tells lies.”