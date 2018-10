Jon Hamm joined James Corden on The Late Late Show for a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” in which guests are required to either answer a difficult question or consume a disgusting food item.

Among the culinary evils was a bowl full of bull penis. And it came with an appropriate question when Corden placed it in front of Hamm. Just how big is the rumored Hammaconda? Watch the highly entertaining clip above to see if we find out.