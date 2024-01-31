Federal judge dismisses Disney’s lawsuit against DeSantis

Published by

Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed Disney's free speech lawsuit accusing Gov. Ron DeSantis and state officials of political retaliation in response to the entertainment giant's criticism of a law limiting classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor ruled that Disney did not have legal standing to sue DeSantis and Florida's commerce secretary. He also wrote that Disney's claims against members of the DeSantis-appointed Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board “failed on the merits.” Disney issued a statement signa…

Read More