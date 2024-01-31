Towleroad Gay News

Federal judge dismisses Disney’s lawsuit against DeSantis

Published by
Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed Disney's free speech accusing Gov. and state officials of political retaliation in response to the giant's criticism of a limiting classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor ruled that Disney did not have legal standing to sue DeSantis and 's commerce secretary. He also wrote that Disney's claims against members of the DeSantis-appointed Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board “failed on the merits.” Disney issued a statement signa…

