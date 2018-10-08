Rosie O’Donnell: Lady Gaga is Coming to Broadway in ‘Funny Girl’ and So Am I

Trump Apologizes to Brett Kavanaugh for His ‘Pain and Suffering’, Declares Him ‘Proven Innocent’ — WATCH

At an appearance with Randy Rainbow at New York’s Paramount Theatre on Saturday night, Rosie O’Donnell told the crowd that Lady Gaga is coming to Broadway in Funny Girl as Fanny Brice. O’Donnell also said that she’d be playing her mother.

Rosie O'Donnell just said on stage that Lady Gaga will play Funny Girl on Broadway and she'll play her mother. — BRIAN O'KEEFE (@BOKABC) October 7, 2018

Broadway World was among those noting O’Donnell’s remarks but added, “there has been no confirmation of any of this information at this time.

Newsday adds: “Broadway buzz has been looking at a return of the Jule Styne musical, the semi-autobiographical story of Brice and her relationship with gambler Nick Arnstein, ever since a planned production in 2012, directed by Bartlett Sher and rumored to star Lauren Ambrose, was shelved. A 2016 London production, starring Sheridan Smith, was filmed and is due to hit theaters on Oct. 24.”