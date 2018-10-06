‘RBG’, ‘Valley of the Dolls’, ‘Taking Woodstock’ and All Films Streaming in October on Netflix, Hulu, HBO and Amazon

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new additions to streaming services this month below, including Valley of the Dolls, Taking Woodstock and more.
Valley of the Dolls (1967), available on Hulu Oct. 1
Truly a camp classic, it’s every homosexual’s duty to see it at least once. Long before midnight screenings of Tommy Wiseau’s The Room, Valley of the Dolls reigned as the best worst movie of all time.
Stage Beauty (2004), available on Hulu and Amazon Oct. 1
Billy Crudup done already had herses when he gets decked out in 17th-century drag for this period drama. Playing an actor famous for his portrayals of female characters, Stage Beauty follows his complicated relationship with his dresser (Claire Danes) who has her own dreams of taking the stage.
Taking Woodstock (2009), available on HBO Oct. 1
This telling of the historic Woodstock concert features a cross-dressing Liev Schrieber, out actor Jonathan Groff as one of the festival’s organizers and comedian Dmetri Martin playing a closeted young man trying to save his family’s struggling upstate motel.
RBG, available on Hulu Oct. 3
Focus on the positives on the Supreme Court with this doc following Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. From working out to women’s lib, explore what keeps the Notorious RBG ticking (hopefully for many, many more years).
The Gospel According to André, available on Hulu Oct. 4
Fashion guru and iconoclast André Leon Talley recounts his big, fabulous life like only he can. Hear how he’s broken down barriers and blown up expectations as a gay man and black man in the fashion world.
What are you streaming this month?
All films coming to Netflix
Available October 1
Angel Eyes
Anger Management
Billy Madison
Black Dynamite
Blade
Blade II
Blazing Saddles
Empire Records
Gotham: Season 4
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny
Must Love Dogs
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship
Mystic River
New York Minute
Once Upon a Time in America
Pay It Forward
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumble in the Bronx
She’s Out of My League
Sommersby
The Dead Pool
The Devil’s Advocate
The Green Mile
The Lake House
The NeverEnding Story
The Shining
V for Vendetta
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Available October 2
Joe Rogan: Strange Times – Netflix Original
MeatEater: Season 7 – Netflix Original
Monty Python: The Meaning of Live
Monty Python’s Life of Brian
Available October 3
Truth or Dare (2017)
Available October 4
Creeped Out – Netflix Original
The Haunting of Molly Hartley
Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra episode
Available October 5
Big Mouth: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Dancing Queen – Netflix Original
Élite – Netflix Original
Empire Games – Netflix Original
Little Things: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Malevolent – Netflix Film
Private Life – Netflix Film
Super Monsters Save Halloween – Netflix Film
Super Monsters: Season 2 – Netflix Original
The Rise of Phoenixes – Netflix Original (Streaming every Friday)
YG Future Strategy Office – Netflix Original
Available October 8
Mo Amer: The Vagabond – Netflix Original
Available October 9
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4 – Netflix Original
Available October 11
Salt Fat Acid Heat – Netflix Original
Available October 12
Apostle – Netflix Film
Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil – Netflix Film
Feminists: What Were They Thinking? – Netflix Original
FightWorld – Netflix Original
ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff – Netflix Original
Tarzan and Jane: Season 2 – Netflix Original
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2 – Netflix Original
The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell – Netflix Original
The Haunting of Hill House – Netflix Original
The Kindergarten Teacher – Netflix Film
Available October 15
The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments – Netflix Original
Available October 16
Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up – Netflix Original
Available October 19
Accidentally in Love – Netflix Original
Ask the Doctor – Netflix Original
Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series– Netflix Original
Derren Brown: Sacrifice – Netflix Original
Distrito Salvaje – Netflix Original
Gnome Alone – Netflix Film
Haunted – Netflix Original
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Illang: The Wolf Brigade – Netflix Film
Larva Island – Netflix Original
Making a Murderer: Part 2 – Netflix Original
The Night Comes for Us – Netflix Film
Wanderlust – Netflix Original
Available October 21
Robozuna – Netflix Original
Available October 23
Adam Sandler 100% Fresh – Netflix Original
Available October 24
Bodyguard – Netflix Original
Available October 26
Been So Long – Netflix Film
Castlevania: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – Netflix Original
Dovlatov – Netflix Film
Jefe – Netflix Film
Shirkers – Netflix Original
Terrorism Close Calls – Netflix Original
Available October 27
Girl From Nowhere – Netflix Original
Available October 30
Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory – Netflix Original
Available October 31
Gun City – Netflix Film
All films coming to Hulu
Available October 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
American Psycho
American Psycho 2
An Eye for an Eye
Anaconda
Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid
The Armstrong Lie
The Arrival
Barbie Presents: Thumbelina
Beacon Point
Bees Make Honey
Bitter Moon
The Blair Witch Project
The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows
Blue Steel
Bulletproof Monk
Call Me
Capture
Charlotte
Child’s Play
Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice
Cinderella Man
Closer
Cocaine Godmother
Comic Book Villains
Daddy Day Care
Dark Blue
Deadly Blessing
Death Wish 2
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
Election
Evangeline
Extreme Justice
Flyboys
Frank and Jesse
Frank & Johnny
Frida
Galaxy Quest
The Glass Shield
Gods and Monsters
Gordy
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner
Heist
Hot Tub Time Machine
The House of Spirits
How to Get Girls
Insomnia
Jayne Mansfield’s Car
Jim Norton: Please Be Offended
Joe the King
Kicking & Screaming (2005)
Kicking and Screaming (1995)
The Long Riders
More Than a Game
Mullholland Drive
Music and Lyrics
The Music Never Stopped
The Night We Never Met
No Vacancy
Once Bitten
The Others
Pawn Shop Chronicles
The Peacemaker
Pieces of April
Platoon
Prancer
The Presidio
The Prophecy
Raging Bull
Reasonable Doubt
Rec
Rec 2
Rec 3
Rec 4
Robocop
Robocop 2
Robocop 3
Rust and Bone
Scary Movie
The Second Arrival
The Simone Biles Story
Six Weeks
The Son of No One
Split Image
Stage Beauty
Stand Up Guys
Starship Troopers
The Tailor of Panama
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
Trees Lounge
Valley of the Dolls
The Way of the Gun
Wes Craven Presents: They
Wild Bill
Zombies of Mass Destruction
Available October 2
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Available October 3
Dheepan
Ma Ma
RBG
The Eye
Available October 4
The Gospel According to Andre
Available October 6
Lowlife
Pyewacket
Available October 10
What We Become
Available October 11
The Quest of Alaine Ducasse
Available October 14
The Miracle Season
Available October 15
Birthday Girl
Next Stop Wonderland
Available October 22
Results
Available October 25
Daddy’s Home 2
Available October 26
Tadpole
Available October 29
Racer and the Jailbird
All films coming to Amazon
Available October 1
88
[REC] 4: Apocalypse
5up 2down (Getting High)
A Boy Called Hate
Adventure Scouts
Almost Mercy
America: Imagine the World Without Her
American Meltdown
Among Thieves
An Affirmative Act
An American Werewolf in Paris
An Eye for an Eye
Appetite
Assassins’ Code
Bad Karma
Being Canadian
Beta Test
Betrayal (Lady Jayne: Killer)
Bitter Moon
Blue Ridge Fall (End of Innocence)
Blue Steel
Boricua
Break A Leg
Bulletproof Monk
Call Me
Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh
Caroline?
Carrie (1976)
Casting Couch
Child’s Play
Cold Deck
Comic Book Villains
Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court
Counter Measures
Creator
Curse of Chucky
Dark Blue
Deadly Blessing
Deadly Closure (Armed and Deadly)
Death Wish 2
Deceptions
Destination Wedding
Diabolique
Dirty Work (Bad City)
Driving Force
Duress
Election
Extreme Justice
Flatliners
Flyboys
Foreign Fields
Frank and Jesse
Frankie & Johnny
Frauds
Full Metal Jacket
Funny Money
Game Changers
Get Smart
Go Against the Flow
Gods and Monsters
Gone Dark
Good Enough
Handsome Harry
Happy Event
Henry’s Crime
Homage
Honeymoon
Hot Tub Time Machine
I Am Dina
Il Sogno Nel Casello
Imagine a School….Summerhill
Imagine I’m Beautiful
In Her Defense
Intimate Affairs
It Ain’t Pretty
Jackboots on Whitehall
Jeepers Creepers 2
Jigsaw Man
Jim Norton: Please Be Offended
Joe the King
Judgement in Berlin
Kalamity
Kalle and the Angels
Kettle of Fish
Kicking and Screaming
La Mission
Leading Man
Leave Me Behind
Legend
Let Me In
Life of Significant Soil
Love & Rage
Marine Life
Meeting Spencer
Men Without Jobs (Planet Brooklyn)
More Than a Game
Mulholland Drive
My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys
My Name Is Water
Nightbreed
No Vacancy
Nora
Once Bitten
Once Upon A Scoundrel
Orange County
Oxenfree
Pieces of April
Poltergeist lll
Ponchao
Prancer
Prince Brat and the Whipping Boy
Psychoanalysis
Raging Bull
Rap Sheet: Hip Hop and the Cops
Reasonable Doubt
Recipe for Love (A Mi Me Gusta)
Regresa
Resurrecting the Champ
Return of the Living Dead
Road from Erebus
Robocop
Robocop 2
Robocop 3
Sample People
Satan’s Little Helper
Saving Banksy
Second to Die
September Morning
Sexting
Silver Hawk
Six Weeks
Something to Cheer About
Somewhere Slow
Spin
Split Image
Stage Beauty
Stand Up Guys
Starship Troopers
Strange Bedfellows
Sugar Mountain
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
The Amityville Horror
The Arrival
The Black Knight Returns
The Breakup Artist
The Cell
The Eyes of Laura Mars
The Face of an Angel
The Fog
The General
The Guilty
The Hard Ride
The Hustle
The Illusionist
The Long Riders
The Myth of the Male Orgasm
The Number 23
The Peacemaker
The Perfect You (Crazy Little Thing)
The President’s Mistress
The Presidio
The Rage: Carrie 2
The Raven
The Rescue of Jessica McClure
The Second Arrival
The Secret Life of Archie’s Wife (Runaway Heart)
The Serpent’s Kiss
The Skeleton Key
The Strangers
The Uninvited
The Way of the Gun
Threshold
Throttle
Tim Tebow: On a Mission
Train Driver’s Diary
Trees Lounge
Wild Bill
Winter Break
Winter Passing
Year of the Gun
Zombies of Mass Destruction
Available October 2
Mighty Good: The Beatles
Never Goin’ Back
Available October 6
A Prayer Before Dawn
Night of the Living Deb
Available October 11
Monster’s Ball
Strangers: Prey at Night
Available October 13
The Yellow Birds
Available October 14
Bleeding Steel
Available October 16
Devil
Manieggs: Revenge of the Hard Egg
Available October 17
Donnie Darko
The Daniel Tiger Movie: Won’t You Be Our Neighbor?
Available October 18
Slice
Available October 20
Black Water
Available October 25
Daddy’s Home 2
Available October 26
Bad Samaritan
You Were Never Really Here (Prime Original Movie)
Available October 31
Westwood
All films coming to HBO
Available October 1
A Perfect Getaway
Analyze That
The Cooler
Dances With Wolves (Extended Version)
The Descent (Extended Version)
The Descent: Part 2
The Devil’s Rejects (Director’s Cut)
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Fifty Shades Darker
The Guru
House of 100 Corpses
House of D
The Human Stain
Inherent Vice
The Lost Boys
Man on Fire
The Midnight Meat Train (Unrated Version)
Public Enemies
Romeo Must Die
The Singing Detective
Starter for 10
Taken (Unrated Version)
Taking Woodstock
The Thin Red Line
Underworld (Unrated Version)
HBO First Look: First Man
Queen of the World
Early Man
Lowriders
El Abogada (a.k.a. The Lawyer)
Available October 2
Student Athlete
Available October 6
Flight of the Conchords: Live in London
Game Night
Available October 8
RX Early Detection: A Cancer Journey With Sandra Lee
Available October 12
La Gran Promesa (a.k.a. The Big Promise)
Pod Save America
Available October 13
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Available October 15
The Sentence
Available October 20
My Dinner With Hervé
Available October 22
Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram
Available October 27
The Post