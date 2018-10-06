‘RBG’, ‘Valley of the Dolls’, ‘Taking Woodstock’ and All Films Streaming in October on Netflix, Hulu, HBO and Amazon

This Gay Couple’s Audition for ‘The Voice’ Brought Kelly Clarkson to Tears – and You’ll Fall in Love Too: WATCH

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new additions to streaming services this month below, including Valley of the Dolls, Taking Woodstock and more.

Valley of the Dolls (1967), available on Hulu Oct. 1

Truly a camp classic, it’s every homosexual’s duty to see it at least once. Long before midnight screenings of Tommy Wiseau’s The Room, Valley of the Dolls reigned as the best worst movie of all time.

Stage Beauty (2004), available on Hulu and Amazon Oct. 1

Billy Crudup done already had herses when he gets decked out in 17th-century drag for this period drama. Playing an actor famous for his portrayals of female characters, Stage Beauty follows his complicated relationship with his dresser (Claire Danes) who has her own dreams of taking the stage.

Taking Woodstock (2009), available on HBO Oct. 1

This telling of the historic Woodstock concert features a cross-dressing Liev Schrieber, out actor Jonathan Groff as one of the festival’s organizers and comedian Dmetri Martin playing a closeted young man trying to save his family’s struggling upstate motel.

RBG, available on Hulu Oct. 3

Focus on the positives on the Supreme Court with this doc following Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. From working out to women’s lib, explore what keeps the Notorious RBG ticking (hopefully for many, many more years).

The Gospel According to André, available on Hulu Oct. 4

Fashion guru and iconoclast André Leon Talley recounts his big, fabulous life like only he can. Hear how he’s broken down barriers and blown up expectations as a gay man and black man in the fashion world.

All films coming to Netflix

Available October 1

Angel Eyes

Anger Management

Billy Madison

Black Dynamite

Blade

Blade II

Blazing Saddles

Empire Records

Gotham: Season 4

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny

Must Love Dogs

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship

Mystic River

New York Minute

Once Upon a Time in America

Pay It Forward

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumble in the Bronx

She’s Out of My League

Sommersby

The Dead Pool

The Devil’s Advocate

The Green Mile

The Lake House

The NeverEnding Story

The Shining

V for Vendetta

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Available October 2

Joe Rogan: Strange Times – Netflix Original

MeatEater: Season 7 – Netflix Original

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live

Monty Python’s Life of Brian

Available October 3

Truth or Dare (2017)

Available October 4

Creeped Out – Netflix Original

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra episode

Available October 5

Big Mouth: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Dancing Queen – Netflix Original

Élite – Netflix Original

Empire Games – Netflix Original

Little Things: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Malevolent – Netflix Film

Private Life – Netflix Film

Super Monsters Save Halloween – Netflix Film

Super Monsters: Season 2 – Netflix Original

The Rise of Phoenixes – Netflix Original (Streaming every Friday)

YG Future Strategy Office – Netflix Original

Available October 8

Mo Amer: The Vagabond – Netflix Original

Available October 9

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4 – Netflix Original

Available October 11

Salt Fat Acid Heat – Netflix Original

Available October 12

Apostle – Netflix Film

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil – Netflix Film

Feminists: What Were They Thinking? – Netflix Original

FightWorld – Netflix Original

ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff – Netflix Original

Tarzan and Jane: Season 2 – Netflix Original

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2 – Netflix Original

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell – Netflix Original

The Haunting of Hill House – Netflix Original

The Kindergarten Teacher – Netflix Film

Available October 15

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments – Netflix Original

Available October 16

Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up – Netflix Original

Available October 19

Accidentally in Love – Netflix Original

Ask the Doctor – Netflix Original

Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series– Netflix Original

Derren Brown: Sacrifice – Netflix Original

Distrito Salvaje – Netflix Original

Gnome Alone – Netflix Film

Haunted – Netflix Original

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Illang: The Wolf Brigade – Netflix Film

Larva Island – Netflix Original

Making a Murderer: Part 2 – Netflix Original

The Night Comes for Us – Netflix Film

Wanderlust – Netflix Original

Available October 21

Robozuna – Netflix Original

Available October 23

Adam Sandler 100% Fresh – Netflix Original

Available October 24

Bodyguard – Netflix Original

Available October 26

Been So Long – Netflix Film

Castlevania: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – Netflix Original

Dovlatov – Netflix Film

Jefe – Netflix Film

Shirkers – Netflix Original

Terrorism Close Calls – Netflix Original

Available October 27

Girl From Nowhere – Netflix Original

Available October 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory – Netflix Original

Available October 31

Gun City – Netflix Film

All films coming to Hulu

Available October 1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

American Psycho

American Psycho 2

An Eye for an Eye

Anaconda

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid

The Armstrong Lie

The Arrival

Barbie Presents: Thumbelina

Beacon Point

Bees Make Honey

Bitter Moon

The Blair Witch Project

The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows

Blue Steel

Bulletproof Monk

Call Me

Capture

Charlotte

Child’s Play

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice

Cinderella Man

Closer

Cocaine Godmother

Comic Book Villains

Daddy Day Care

Dark Blue

Deadly Blessing

Death Wish 2

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble

Election

Evangeline

Extreme Justice

Flyboys

Frank and Jesse

Frank & Johnny

Frida

Galaxy Quest

The Glass Shield

Gods and Monsters

Gordy

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner

Heist

Hot Tub Time Machine

The House of Spirits

How to Get Girls

Insomnia

Jayne Mansfield’s Car

Jim Norton: Please Be Offended

Joe the King

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Kicking and Screaming (1995)

The Long Riders

More Than a Game

Mullholland Drive

Music and Lyrics

The Music Never Stopped

The Night We Never Met

No Vacancy

Once Bitten

The Others

Pawn Shop Chronicles

The Peacemaker

Pieces of April

Platoon

Prancer

The Presidio

The Prophecy

Raging Bull

Reasonable Doubt

Rec

Rec 2

Rec 3

Rec 4

Robocop

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Rust and Bone

Scary Movie

The Second Arrival

The Simone Biles Story

Six Weeks

The Son of No One

Split Image

Stage Beauty

Stand Up Guys

Starship Troopers

The Tailor of Panama

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

Trees Lounge

Valley of the Dolls

The Way of the Gun

Wes Craven Presents: They

Wild Bill

Zombies of Mass Destruction

Available October 2

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Available October 3

Dheepan

Ma Ma

RBG

The Eye

Available October 4

The Gospel According to Andre

Available October 6

Lowlife

Pyewacket

Available October 10

What We Become

Available October 11

The Quest of Alaine Ducasse

Available October 14

The Miracle Season

Available October 15

Birthday Girl

Next Stop Wonderland

Available October 22

Results

Available October 25

Daddy’s Home 2

Available October 26

Tadpole

Available October 29

Racer and the Jailbird

All films coming to Amazon

Available October 1

88

[REC] 4: Apocalypse

5up 2down (Getting High)

A Boy Called Hate

Adventure Scouts

Almost Mercy

America: Imagine the World Without Her

American Meltdown

Among Thieves

An Affirmative Act

An American Werewolf in Paris

An Eye for an Eye

Appetite

Assassins’ Code

Bad Karma

Being Canadian

Beta Test

Betrayal (Lady Jayne: Killer)

Bitter Moon

Blue Ridge Fall (End of Innocence)

Blue Steel

Boricua

Break A Leg

Bulletproof Monk

Call Me

Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh

Caroline?

Carrie (1976)

Casting Couch

Child’s Play

Cold Deck

Comic Book Villains

Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court

Counter Measures

Creator

Curse of Chucky

Dark Blue

Deadly Blessing

Deadly Closure (Armed and Deadly)

Death Wish 2

Deceptions

Destination Wedding

Diabolique

Dirty Work (Bad City)

Driving Force

Duress

Election

Extreme Justice

Flatliners

Flyboys

Foreign Fields

Frank and Jesse

Frankie & Johnny

Frauds

Full Metal Jacket

Funny Money

Game Changers

Get Smart

Go Against the Flow

Gods and Monsters

Gone Dark

Good Enough

Handsome Harry

Happy Event

Henry’s Crime

Homage

Honeymoon

Hot Tub Time Machine

I Am Dina

Il Sogno Nel Casello

Imagine a School….Summerhill

Imagine I’m Beautiful

In Her Defense

Intimate Affairs

It Ain’t Pretty

Jackboots on Whitehall

Jeepers Creepers 2

Jigsaw Man

Jim Norton: Please Be Offended

Joe the King

Judgement in Berlin

Kalamity

Kalle and the Angels

Kettle of Fish

Kicking and Screaming

La Mission

Leading Man

Leave Me Behind

Legend

Let Me In

Life of Significant Soil

Love & Rage

Marine Life

Meeting Spencer

Men Without Jobs (Planet Brooklyn)

More Than a Game

Mulholland Drive

My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys

My Name Is Water

Nightbreed

No Vacancy

Nora

Once Bitten

Once Upon A Scoundrel

Orange County

Oxenfree

Pieces of April

Poltergeist lll

Ponchao

Prancer

Prince Brat and the Whipping Boy

Psychoanalysis

Raging Bull

Rap Sheet: Hip Hop and the Cops

Reasonable Doubt

Recipe for Love (A Mi Me Gusta)

Regresa

Resurrecting the Champ

Return of the Living Dead

Road from Erebus

Robocop

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Sample People

Satan’s Little Helper

Saving Banksy

Second to Die

September Morning

Sexting

Silver Hawk

Six Weeks

Something to Cheer About

Somewhere Slow

Spin

Split Image

Stage Beauty

Stand Up Guys

Starship Troopers

Strange Bedfellows

Sugar Mountain

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

The Amityville Horror

The Arrival

The Black Knight Returns

The Breakup Artist

The Cell

The Eyes of Laura Mars

The Face of an Angel

The Fog

The General

The Guilty

The Hard Ride

The Hustle

The Illusionist

The Long Riders

The Myth of the Male Orgasm

The Number 23

The Peacemaker

The Perfect You (Crazy Little Thing)

The President’s Mistress

The Presidio

The Rage: Carrie 2

The Raven

The Rescue of Jessica McClure

The Second Arrival

The Secret Life of Archie’s Wife (Runaway Heart)

The Serpent’s Kiss

The Skeleton Key

The Strangers

The Uninvited

The Way of the Gun

Threshold

Throttle

Tim Tebow: On a Mission

Train Driver’s Diary

Trees Lounge

Wild Bill

Winter Break

Winter Passing

Year of the Gun

Zombies of Mass Destruction

Available October 2

Mighty Good: The Beatles

Never Goin’ Back

Available October 6

A Prayer Before Dawn

Night of the Living Deb

Available October 11

Monster’s Ball

Strangers: Prey at Night

Available October 13

The Yellow Birds

Available October 14

Bleeding Steel

Available October 16

Devil

Manieggs: Revenge of the Hard Egg

Available October 17

Donnie Darko

The Daniel Tiger Movie: Won’t You Be Our Neighbor?

Available October 18

Slice

Available October 20

Black Water

Available October 25

Daddy’s Home 2

Available October 26

Bad Samaritan

You Were Never Really Here (Prime Original Movie)

Available October 31

Westwood

All films coming to HBO

Available October 1

A Perfect Getaway

Analyze That

The Cooler

Dances With Wolves (Extended Version)

The Descent (Extended Version)

The Descent: Part 2

The Devil’s Rejects (Director’s Cut)

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Fifty Shades Darker

The Guru

House of 100 Corpses

House of D

The Human Stain

Inherent Vice

The Lost Boys

Man on Fire

The Midnight Meat Train (Unrated Version)

Public Enemies

Romeo Must Die

The Singing Detective

Starter for 10

Taken (Unrated Version)

Taking Woodstock

The Thin Red Line

Underworld (Unrated Version)

HBO First Look: First Man

Queen of the World

Early Man

Lowriders

El Abogada (a.k.a. The Lawyer)

Available October 2

Student Athlete

Available October 6

Flight of the Conchords: Live in London

Game Night

Available October 8

RX Early Detection: A Cancer Journey With Sandra Lee

Available October 12

La Gran Promesa (a.k.a. The Big Promise)

Pod Save America

Available October 13

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Available October 15

The Sentence

Available October 20

My Dinner With Hervé

Available October 22

Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram

Available October 27

The Post