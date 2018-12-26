Daughter Blocks Dad From Watching FOX Using Parental Controls

A woman named Stacie posted a video on Twitter that shows Fox News being blocked on her father’s new TV.

“Stacie” explained that she used the set’s parental controls to require her father to enter a PIN to access Fox.

“I’m at my dad’s house for Christmas Eve. He’s a Trump supporter. I just set up parental controls to stop him from being able to watch Fox News.” she tweeted.

After one of Stacie’s followers called her out for “censoring” what her father could see, she explained that it was all in good fun and that he would find her decision to block Fox News humorous said Raw Story.

“Lighten up,” she wrote in response to criticism. “My dad has a better sense of humor than you do. He’s a Trump supporter and he’ll know exactly who did this and will laugh.”

