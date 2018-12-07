Gay Man’s ‘Twink to Bear’ Body Transformation Goes Viral

Business analyst Dusty Fuller, who gained 100 pounds in order to become a “bear,” posted a 5-year body transformation photo to Twitter which is going viral.

Fuller told GSN: “My weight gain was on purpose. I used to strive to be a huge muscled dude with abs. I started lifting weights in 2012 and worked hard at lifting and counting calories and macros for a few years. However, I just wasn’t increasing my size like I wanted to. I had always been envious of beefier muscled bears, so in 2015 I decided to go that route to increase my size…I wanted to become a Bear.”

Fuller, who said he lifts weights four days a week, and consumes 4,000 to 5,000 calories, said he’s aware of the health risks faced by heavier people, and said he watches his carefully: “My health takes priority over my weight and size.”

Fuller, who goes by “Cubby” on Twitter, has received much praise for going for the ursine version of himself.

Find Fuller on Instagram and Twitter.