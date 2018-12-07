Gay Man’s ‘Twink to Bear’ Body Transformation Goes Viral

Business analyst Dusty Fuller, who gained 100 pounds in order to become a “bear,” posted a 5-year body transformation photo to Twitter which is going viral.
5 years, +100lb pic.twitter.com/8oEr6NkwJf
— Cubby 🐻 (@Cubby_84) December 5, 2018
Fuller told GSN: “My weight gain was on purpose. I used to strive to be a huge muscled dude with abs. I started lifting weights in 2012 and worked hard at lifting and counting calories and macros for a few years. However, I just wasn’t increasing my size like I wanted to. I had always been envious of beefier muscled bears, so in 2015 I decided to go that route to increase my size…I wanted to become a Bear.”
Fuller, who said he lifts weights four days a week, and consumes 4,000 to 5,000 calories, said he’s aware of the health risks faced by heavier people, and said he watches his carefully: “My health takes priority over my weight and size.”
Fuller, who goes by “Cubby” on Twitter, has received much praise for going for the ursine version of himself.