England Cricket Captain Praised After Mic Catches Him Telling Opponent ‘Nothing Wrong with Being Gay’

They say Cricket is a gentleman’s sport and English Cricket team captain Joe Root lives up to the sport’s reputation.

While competing with the West Indies’ team, Root said of one of the his opponents, Shannon Gabriel, “may have said something he might regret” in an on-field incident on Monday according to CNN.

“Don’t use it as an insult. There’s nothing wrong with being gay.”



Joe Root responds to sledging from Windies bowler Shannon Gabriel.



Full story: https://t.co/nRfSmWU5q6 pic.twitter.com/ghoDyGxUOi February 12, 2019

While not immediately audible, Root, “who was batting at the time, appears to respond to a comment from Gabriel by saying: ‘Don’t use it as an insult. There is nothing wrong with being gay.'”

Asked if Gabriel’s comment had crossed a line, Root added: “I think it should stay on the field. I don’t want anything said in the middle to ruin what’s been a good Test series for him and his team.”

According to the UK’s Press Association news agency, Gabriel was spoken to by at least one of the on-field umpires about his language.

Ryan Shahin, a professional sports agent who represents Root, tweeted with his own video saying with, “Great work from Joe Root here.Difficult in the middle of a test match to stand up for what’s right, but did it anyway.”

Great work from Joe Root here. Difficult in the middle of a Test match to stand up for what’s right, but did it anyway 👏 🌈 pic.twitter.com/5ZyHxkRNdQ — Ryan Shahin (@ryan_shahin) February 12, 2019

Check out Root on the team’s Instagram below.