Jamie Dornan in a ‘perpetual state of drag’

Jamie Dornan has been “in a perpetual state of drag” his entire life.

The 39-year-old actor – who has daughters Dulcie, eight, Elva, five, and Alberta, two, with wife Amelia Warner – admitted growing up in largely female households led to him having to dress up to get involved with the games of his sisters and then later his children.

He said: “I’ve two sisters, so I’ve gone from my sisters dressing me up in wigs and lipstick to my kids doing the same thing. I’ve basically been in a perpetual state of drag for 39 years.”

The ‘Belfast’ star joked he and his wife are only “capable of making” girls and he’s doubtful he’ll ever have a son.

Speaking on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, he quipped: “That’s all we’re capable of making.

“No, I’ll keep trying maybe but I don’t think we’re going to have another boy.”

But having another child may be unlikely because Jamie admitted he and Amelia have their hands full with their three girls, particularly because the youngest is such a “hurricane” of energy.

He said: “She’s going to be three in February, we call her the hurricane. She’s a lot. She’s amazing, but she has a lot of energy…

“Two is a crazy age, there’s a lot of energy there but it’s compounded by the fact we’ve got two other girls, so there’s Tazmanian Devil energy around us all the time.”

Jamie has been nominated for a string of awards for his role in Sir Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical drama ‘Belfast’ and he believes his late father – who died of COVID-19 before the film was released – has had a hand in “the love” the movie has received.

He said of his dad not being able to see the film: “It’s brutal but I take some comfort in the fact he knew I was doing it, we filmed it before he passed and I think in some way he’s having some control over the love we’re getting.

“He was just happy that I was working with, like, Judi Dench, the legend, Dame Judi Dench plays my mother in this and I think he was just happy I was working with someone he knew.

“I ‘ve worked with some cool people and he was just like, ‘Nope, I don’t know who that is’. On this I was like, ‘I’m working with Dame Judi Dench’ and he was like, ‘Whaaaat?’

“[And] I grew up with a picture of Kenneth Branagh and my dad together on the bookshelf in our living room. My dad was a doctor and Kenneth had come to cut the ribbon and open a new maternity ward at the hospital where my dad worked. Little did I know that I’d end up working with Ken, crazy.”