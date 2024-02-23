Towleroad Gay News

Joe Exotic makes claim he can ‘turn’ Machine Gun Kelly gay with tiger and meth from prison

Published by
Mirror

By Niamh Spence star has made an outrageous claim from inside his prison cell as he claims he can “turn” musician Machine Gun Kelly into a homosexual. The bizarre claim about the rapper comes as Joe spoke out on /X as he shared a photo of shirtless Machine Gun Kelly with new tattoos as Joe wrote: “A tiger and a little bit of meth I can make MGK .” The line is thought to be a reference to the 2020 hit series Tiger King, which saw Joe become a viral sensation as Joe's former husbands Travis Maldonado and Dillon Passage were both revealed to be straight men…

