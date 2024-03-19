Liz Cheney Warns GOP Donors ‘Better Beware’ After Trump Takes Over RNC

Published by

Radar Online

Former GOP House Rep. Liz Cheney warned Republican donors to “beware” after Donald Trump took over the RNC amid his mounting legal and financial woes, RadarOnline.com can report. Cheney took to X on Monday night to warn GOP donors about Trump's recent takeover of the Republican National Committee. She alluded to the former president's struggle to secure an appeal bond following the $454 million civil fraud judgment against him in New York, asking whether it was “just a coincidence” that Trump took over the RNC just when he became “desperate for money.” “Is it just a coincidence that Donald Tru…

Read More