ACLU Shatters Fundraising Records with $24 Million Weekend Haul from 356,306 Donations

Following Donald Trump’s executive order barring citizens from seven countries from entering the U.S., and the ACLU’s legal challenge which won a stay on part of the order, the ACLU received a record flood of donations, Slate reports:

The ACLU raised $24,164,691 this weekend from 356,306 online donations after Trump signed the order suspending the country’s refugee program and banning entry into the United States of citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The non-profit organization usually raises $4 million a year from online donations, ACLU Executive Director Anthony Romero said.

“People understand the threats the Trump administration poses and they are willing to take action to fight those threats,” Romero said. “They don’t just want to write a check and be done with it.”

Update: the @ACLU just ran the numbers again. Spokesman says the group received 356,306 online donations totaling $24,164,691 this weekend. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 30, 2017

Pop star Sia and comedienne Rosie O’Donnell both made $100,000 matching donations, and the ride company Lyft said it would donate $1 million to the group.

Lyft announces it will donate $1 million to the ACLU “to defend our constitution” in response to Trump’s order. https://t.co/Gbmv9iPgLZ pic.twitter.com/RhsOaoiBR6 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 29, 2017

Lyft’s donation came amid a thrashing of its competitor Uber. A #DeleteUber campaign began after Uber broke a solidarity strike at JFK airport.

At last night’s SAG Awards, Sarah Paulson urged people to donate to the ACLU.