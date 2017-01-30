Google Launches $4 Million Crisis Fund for Immigrant Rights Organizations

Shooting That Killed 6, Wounded 8 at Quebec Mosque was ‘Terrorist Attack on Muslims’, Says Justin Trudeau

Google has launched a multi-million dollar crisis fund to help immigrant organizations, USA Today reports:

The search-engine giant has created a $2 million crisis fund that can be matched with up to $2 million in donations from employees, totaling $4 million, for four organizations: the American Civil Liberties Union, Immigrant Legal Resource Center, International Rescue Committee and UNHCR. It is Google’s largest crisis campaign ever.

Separately, company executives are also giving money individually to the cause.

The campaign was disclosed in a memo sent by Google CEO Sundar Pichai and confirmed by a Google spokeswoman late Sunday.

The AP confirmed USA Today’s report.

Google’s logo today (above) celebrates the birthday of Fred Korematsu, an American civil rights activist who objected to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.

Yesterday, Starbucks announced intentions to hire 10,000 refugees over five years.