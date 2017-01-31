Seth Meyers: Trump Should ‘Be the First President That Legally Has to Count to 100 Before Taking Action’

Seth Meyers took apart Trump’s unconstitutional, unconscionable, immoral Muslim travel ban in his ‘Closer Look’ segment last night.

Said Meyers:

“People are willing to go to sh**ty places to protest. Last week, it was parks. This week, it was airports. Next week, people are going to march for gay rights at the DMV. The tone of the protests made clear that these were not fleeting, spontaneous gatherings but organized resistance that will not go away any time soon, as this sign made clear…’First they came for the Muslims – and we said not today motherf—er!’ A sign I should note was clearly purchased at Samuel L. Jackson’s Sign Emporium.”

Given the chaos that Trump has thrown the country into in one week, Meyers concludes that “Trump should be the first president that legally has to count to 100 before taking action.”

Watch: