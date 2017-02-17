Alrighty Then: ‘Words Fail’ Stephen Colbert to Describe Trump’s Press Conference – WATCH

Even FOX News’ Shep Smith Has Had Enough of Trump’s Lies: ‘It’s Crazy What We’re Watching’ – VIDEO

“Evidently he didn’t even bring his meds with him.”

Stephen Colbert began his Late Show monologue last night with the thing that has distracted everyone from talking about the real news – Trump’s Russia scandal – with the Trump side show.

“It was beefy. So beefy you could eat it with a fork, okay? But you’re going to want to use a spoon to get every drop of the crazy….Its still steaming. You could warm your hands over this pile.”

“It’s kind of hard to characterize the press conference — words fail me,” Colbert added.

But Stephen did do some fact checking.

To Trump’s claim “I inherited a mess,” Colbert replied, “No. You inherited a fortune. We elected a mess.”

Colbert had to agree with Trump’s claim that “I don’t think there’s ever been a president elected who in this short period of time has done what we’ve done.”

Watch the sadly hilarious segment: