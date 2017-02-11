Los Angeles LGBT Center Vandalized with Anti-LGBT Slurs

The Los Angeles LGBT Center was defaced with anti-LGBT graffiti that read sometime on Thursday night, the organization reports:

The slurs painted on The Village at Ed Gould Plaza, near Santa Monica Blvd. and Highland Ave., included “F**k trannies” and “F**k all yall.”

“It happened sometime between 9 and 10 pm last night,” said Jackie DeFede, Director of Facilities at the Center. “We had a security officer on duty, but he was patrolling other areas of the building. Fortunately, we have cameras that should have recorded the perpetrators.” DeFede will be filing a police report and sharing video footage with the investigators.

Although this is not the first time the Center has been vandalized, it is the worst case of vandalism targeting a Center facility in recent history. By 11:30 am Center staff had painted over the slurs.