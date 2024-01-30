One in 10 US hate crimes occur at schools, FBI says

Published by

Reuters

By Joseph Ax (Reuters) – As many as one in 10 hate crimes in the U.S. take place at schools – from kindergarten through college – according to an FBI report released on Monday, with Black students the most frequent targets, followed by Jewish and LGBTQ victims. Schools were the third most frequent location for hate crimes – after residences and roadways or alleys – from 2018 to 2022, even though most schools experienced months of closures during the 2020-2021 academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. has seen a marked increase in hate crimes – defined by the FBI as an offense mot…

Read More