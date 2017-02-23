‘The New York Times’ to Air First-Ever Ad During the Oscars, and Here It Is: WATCH

The New York Times is buying ad time during the Academy Awards this Sunday for the first time ever, airing a new ad about getting to the truth.

AdAge reports:

The spot is part of the publication’s first-ever brand campaign in a decade, created out of Droga5 New York. The Oscars version, running nationally, will sub in a pair of lines tailored to Hollywood viewers: “The truth is celebrities should keep their mouths shut. The truth is everyone has the right to speak their mind.”

…

And why a new brand campaign, now? “There’s a national dialogue going on now about facts and truth and how does one know what the truth is,” he said. “We saw an opportunity to be part of that dialogue. We also found in our research that people don’t always understand what it takes to do quality original reporting, but when they do, when that becomes part of the dialogue — about how one finds the truth and about the role journalists can play, they are more interested in supporting it.”