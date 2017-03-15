Neil Patrick Harris Got a ‘Terribly Unfortunate’ Tattoo

Neil Patrick Harris got his first tattoo in honor of his Netflix series, A Series of Unfortunate Events, which got picked up for its second season.
Harris chose his ankle as the site of the new ink.
Harris’s tattoo is the symbol of the VFD (Volunteer Fire Department), the secret society to which most of the characters in A Series of Unfortunate Events belong.
Harris is producing a new show, In & of Itself, which arrives off-Broadway after a huge run at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, Playbill reports:
In & Of Itself will play a 10-week engagement beginning April 5, with an opening night set for April 12 at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square.
Producers bill the mysterious new show as a modern allegory—“In & Of Itself explores new ways of seeing the unseeable,” read production notes, “as memories from yesterday, inexplicable events witnessed today and secrets imagined for tomorrow are blended together, creating a perpetual paradox of a show.”
Glenn Kaino serves as artistic producer of the production, which also features original music by Devo frontman Mark Mothersbaugh and production design by A.BANDIT.