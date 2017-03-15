Neil Patrick Harris Got a ‘Terribly Unfortunate’ Tattoo

Lindsey Graham: FBI Director Comey Might Not Come Forward Today with Trump-Russia Info – WATCH

Trump Blasts NBC News for Revealing Tax Return as Journalist Says His Family was Threatened

Neil Patrick Harris got his first tattoo in honor of his Netflix series, A Series of Unfortunate Events, which got picked up for its second season.

Harris chose his ankle as the site of the new ink.

We got picked up for Season 2 of A Series of Unfortunate Events. I got this to celebrate. #firsttattoo #anklebone #oof #olaf #scampstamp @andersonluna @unfortunatetv @netflix A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Mar 13, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

Harris’s tattoo is the symbol of the VFD (Volunteer Fire Department), the secret society to which most of the characters in A Series of Unfortunate Events belong.

Harris is producing a new show, In & of Itself, which arrives off-Broadway after a huge run at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, Playbill reports:

In & Of Itself will play a 10-week engagement beginning April 5, with an opening night set for April 12 at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square.

Producers bill the mysterious new show as a modern allegory—“In & Of Itself explores new ways of seeing the unseeable,” read production notes, “as memories from yesterday, inexplicable events witnessed today and secrets imagined for tomorrow are blended together, creating a perpetual paradox of a show.”

Glenn Kaino serves as artistic producer of the production, which also features original music by Devo frontman Mark Mothersbaugh and production design by A.BANDIT.