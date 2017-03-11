Trump Fires 46 U.S. Attorneys After Sean Hannity Suggests He ‘Purge’ Obama Holdovers: WATCH

The Trump administration abruptly fired 46 U.S. attorneys late on Friday after FOX News host Sean Hannity suggested he “purge” Obama holdovers.

Wrote Hannity:

Deep-state Obama holdovers embedded like barnacles in the federal bureaucracy are hell-bent on destroying President Trump. It’s time for the Trump administration to purge these saboteurs.

Back to 1861, President Abraham Lincoln created a so-called “team of rivals,” a cabinet of adversaries that he ran against in the Republican primary. But while Lincoln sought to unify his party through these cabinet selections, he also cleaned house in the federal government. He fired more than 75 percent of executive branch employees, at the time nearly 1,200 people. Why? He had reason to fear they could be disloyal.

President Trump would do well to follow Lincoln’s example and a fire anyone and everyone who is actively working against him in government.

The NYT reports:

Several Democratic members of Congress said they only heard that the United States attorneys from their states were being immediately let go shortly before the Friday afternoon statement from the Justice Department. One senator, speaking on the condition of anonymity to protect the identity of the United States attorney in that state, said that an Obama-appointed prosecutor had been instructed to vacate the office by the end of the day.

Although it was not clear whether all were given the same instructions, that United States attorney was not the only one told to clear out by the close of business. The abrupt nature of the dismissals distinguished Mr. Trump’s mass firing from Mr. Clinton’s, because the prosecutors in 1993 were not summarily told to clear out their offices.

