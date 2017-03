Merriam-Webster: Everyone’s Looking Up ‘Complicit’ After Hilarious Ivanka SNL Sketch – WATCH

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was grilled at today’s press briefing about statements Trump still hasn’t provided any evidence for, specifically claims that he was “wiretapped” by President Obama.

Asked Alexander: “Can you say affirmatively, whenever the president says something, we can trust it to be real?”

Replied Spicer: “If he’s not joking, of course!”

Watch the whole exchange: