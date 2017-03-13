Joni Sledge, American Bandstand, Spencer Ludwig, Ed Sheeran, L.A. Pride, Carnival Cruise: HOT LINKS

RIP. Joni Sledge.

REALITY-BASED GOVERNING. Trump is trying to do away with it: “We’re seeing a broad White House effort to corrode the very ideal of reality-based governing, something that includes not just a discrediting of institutions such as the CBO but also the weakening of the influence of science and data over agency decision-making and the deliberate misuse of our democracy’s institutional processes to prop up Trump’s lies about his popular support and political opponents.”

MIKE MORELL. Former CIA Deputy Director says the Wikileaks dump of CIA documents “has to be an inside job.”

“This data is not shared outside CIA… this has to be an inside job.” — Former CIA Deputy Director, Michael Morell on leaks pic.twitter.com/GzUKzsxOjK — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 11, 2017

CLOSE CALL. Carnival Cruise ship narrowly misses jet skiers who crashed.

PAUL BURRELL. Diana butler describes telling wife he is gay and getting married: “Myself and Maria have been to hell and back. Our marriage lasted 32 years, and I still want to be there for her. We cried, when I told Maria I was marrying Graham.”

AMERICAN BANDSTAND. Producers kept secret that teen stars were gay.

LOS ANGELES. Pride march to become protest march: “Similar to the giant Women’s March that took place in dozens of cities across America on Jan. 21, the Resist March in Los Angeles will step off from Hollywood and Highland, since there is a subway station there allowing participants to arrive by mass transit. The march will follow a 3.1 mile path down La Brea Avenue, turning onto Santa Monica Boulevard and ending at San Vicente Boulevard, the entrance to the Pride festival.”

SHIRTLESS WORKOUT OF THE DAY. Chris Hemsworth.

DONALD TRUMP JR. I have had “zero contact” with my father since the election.

TAIWAN. Same-sex marriage case to go before high court on March 24: “The grand justices are to convene a hearing on March 24 to hear arguments in a suit brought by gay rights advocate Chi Chia-wei (祁家威), who argues that the prohibition against same-sex marriage violates the rights guaranteed in the Constitution by Article 7, which declares that all citizens, irrespective of sex, religion, ethnic origin, class or party affiliation, to be equal before the law, and Article 22, which states that all other freedoms and rights of the public that are not detrimental to social order or public welfare are guaranteed under the Constitution.”

CRISTIANO RONALDO. Footballer is expecting twins through American surrogate: “He likes to keep a tight lid on his private life but has told loved ones and close friends the baby boys are due to arrive very soon.”

SEX DIARIES. The counselor who’s always been single.

MADONNA. Her latest look.

GAME OF THRONES. Ed Sheeran to make cameo in Season 7. “Past Game of Thrones musical cameos have included members of Coldplay, Mastodon, Of Monsters and Men, and Sigur Rós. There’s no confirmation if Sheeran will be singing or performing (like Sigur Rós and Of Monsters and Men did)—nor even if he’ll be recognizably himself when he appears on-screen. (Members of Mastadon played unrecognizably zombified Wildlings.)”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Meet Kevin Baker.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Spencer Ludwig – “Diggy”.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Jeremiah.

