French Authorities Foil Terrorist Plot to Attack Gay Nightclubs in Paris

by Andy Towle
September 13, 2017 | 7:50am

French authorities foiled a terrorist plot to attack gay nightclubs in Paris on August 22, according to French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb. Collomb made the announcement during a hearing at the National Assembly.

Collomb said that the plot against gay nightclubs was among 12 terror plots stopped since the beginning of the year.

Watch:

The Local reports:

“The threat remains high,” Collomb said.

“What Daesh (the Islamic State terror group) wants is to divide the national community and create clashes between French people. This is the trap into which we must not fall,” he said.

Among the other previously unpublicised thwarted attacks was a planned assault, foiled in May, on an air force training school in the southern town of Salon-de-Provence, the minister said, without giving details.

Another plot targeting “a barracks, a police station or a supermarket with hostage-taking,” was averted in January.

“We see that we are moving from an outside threat to an internal threat, and we have to be able to adapt to the evolution of this threat,” he told the committee on Tuesday.



