Trump Insists 16 Times in Interview That There was ‘No Collusion’, But ‘Even if There Was, It’s Not a Crime’

In an interview with a New York Times reporter at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump insisted a total of 16 times that there was “no collusion” with Russia in the run-up to the 2016 election.

“…frankly there is absolutely no collusion, that’s been proven by every Democrat is saying it…”

“Virtually every Democrat has said there is no collusion. There is no collusion.”

“So, I think it’s been proven that there is no collusion.”

“I can only tell you that there is absolutely no collusion. Everybody knows it.”

“I think that he’s going to be fair. And based on that [inaudible]. There’s been no collusion. But I think he’s going to be fair.”

“Everybody knows the answer already. There was no collusion. None whatsoever.”

“I think that Bob Mueller will be fair, and everybody knows that there was no collusion. I saw Dianne Feinstein the other day on television saying there is no collusion. She’s the head of the committee. The Republicans, in terms of the House committees, they come out, they’re so angry because there is no collusion. ”

“There was tremendous collusion on behalf of the Russians and the Democrats. There was no collusion with respect to my campaign.”

“[Alan Dershowitz has] been amazing. And he’s a liberal Democrat. I don’t know him. He’s a liberal Democrat. I watched Alan Dershowitz the other day, he said, No. 1, there is no collusion, No. 2, collusion is not a crime, but even if it was a crime, there was no collusion. And he said that very strongly. He said there was no collusion. And he has studied this thing very closely. I’ve seen him a number of times. There is no collusion, and even if there was, it’s not a crime. But there’s no collusion. I don’t even say [inaudible]. I don’t even go that far.