Robbie Rogers and Greg Berlanti Married Over the Weekend: PHOTOS

Soccer player Robbie Rogers, who retired from playing professionally last month, and his longtime partner Greg Berlanti (producer/director of Dawson’s Creek, Brothers & Sisters, Green Lantern, Everwood, Political Animals, Arrow, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow as well as the forthcoming Love, Simon) were married over the weekend with their son Caleb at their side.

The couple got engaged in December 2016.

Wrote Rogers on Instagram:

“Still recovering from the most emotional beautiful day, exceeding any dream I ever had. To marry the man I love in front of all of my loved one’s was not something I grew up thinking would ever happen. Thank you to the men and women who made this day possible. Also thank you @hanaasano for capturing this picture, convincing Caleb to smile at the camera this long was impressive ;)”

Berlanti wrote: “There are two decisions I’ve made in my life I’ve never been more sure of or that have made me happier — the first was becoming a Dad, the second is happening today with this man.”

The Hollywood Reporter adds:

Berlanti, 45, and Rogers, 30, tied the knot on Saturday. Stylist Warren Alfie Baker, who served as Rogers’ best man, took to Instagram over the weekend to write, “Today’s the day!!! So excited to see my bestie marrying his hubby to be @gberlanti today!” Baker also teased an image of Rogers’ wedding party, which included stylist Sophie Lopez and Los Angeles Galaxy player Brian Rowe. “Pre wedding mini photo shoot we set up at the house in Malibu,” reads the photo’s caption.

The couple wore tuxes by Ermenegildo Zegna, according to Rogers.

