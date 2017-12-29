Roseanne Defends Trump Vote in Series of Liberal-Bashing Tweets

Roseanne Barr, whose sitcom is about to get a revival (above), defended her support for Donald Trump and her anti-liberal views in a series of tweets thie week.

4 those who wonder-back in the day when I was called a 'liberal' by journalists, I used to answer-'I'm not a Liberal, I'm a radical' & I still am-I voted Trump 2 shake up the status quo & the staid establishment. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) December 27, 2017

He is draining the swamp of thieves who steal public money and put it into private pockets, which is TREASONOUS. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) December 27, 2017

Trump is fighting pedophiles and he likes Jews-that infuriates some people. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) December 28, 2017

Bernie ended up voting for Trump & support him bc he is against pedophilia and anti semitism, unlike many dems. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) December 28, 2017

let's help to awaken our leftist brothers and sisters about child sex trafficking in America and the world, and how our @Potus is battling it like no Pres b4 him-send links, thanks! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) December 28, 2017

guys, thanks for helping me show that diversity of opinion is what makes America great! i put all opinions here on my TL bc I LOVE AMERICA! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) December 28, 2017

Roseanne also claims she’s being persecuted by liberals, co-opting the #metoo hashtag to make her point:

When 'Roseanne' first went on the air in '88, it was boycotted by women on the right who felt that fat working class opinionated moms were a disgrace 2 America. Now, it's those same women, but they r on the left. #LeftIsTheNewRight #SameShitDifferentDay — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) December 28, 2017

add #metoo I am sorry that Stalinists destroyed your employment. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) December 28, 2017