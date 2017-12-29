Towleroad

Roseanne Defends Trump Vote in Series of Liberal-Bashing Tweets

by Andy Towle
December 29, 2017 | 7:47am

Roseanne Barr, whose sitcom is about to get a revival (above), defended her support for Donald Trump and her anti-liberal views in a series of tweets thie week.

Tweeted Roseanne: “4 those who wonder-back in the day when I was called a ‘liberal’ by journalists, I used to answer-‘I’m not a Liberal, I’m a radical’ & I still am-I voted Trump 2 shake up the status quo & the staid establishment.

She also claimed: “He is draining the swamp of thieves who steal public money and put it into private pockets, which is TREASONOUS.”

And she claimed he’s fighting child molesters: “Trump is fighting pedophiles and he likes Jews-that infuriates some people.”

Roseanne also claims she’s being persecuted by liberals, co-opting the #metoo hashtag to make her point:



