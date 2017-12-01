Why’s It So Hard to Find Good Gay Friends?

Psychotherapist Matthew Dempsey is back with a new video on the art of gay friending. Dempsey notes that when he first moved to L.A. he met all kinds of people who wanted to get together and do things but he soon realized these were all pleasantries and that it was much harder to find the people who actually wanted to develop friendships.

Writes Dempsey: “You’d think it’d be easy to find your chosen family and feel like you belong in a community where everyone has struggled to come out, but side-eyes and thoughts of ‘these kweens’ often times dominate over a friendly hello.”

So Dempsey enlisted some of his friends for this video, asking them what they think makes gay friendships difficult and unique.

Watch: