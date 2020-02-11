Why Gay Men Should Be Needy: WATCH

In a new video, Psychotherapist Matthew Dempsey urges you to speak up when your needs in a relationship aren’t being met.

Writes Dempsey: “Were you the best little kid in the world? Don’t wanna make any waves? Maybe rebelled from an early age and now don’t take any shit? Either way, pacifying or aggressing are two sides of the same defensive coin that stem from our own underlying fear that we’re not really worth caring about. In a world where we learn both emotional needs and queerness are wrong, trying to find a non-defensive but strong voice to use for ourselves can seem impossible.”