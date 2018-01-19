Trump Appointee Carl Higbie Resigns After Homophobic, Racist, Misogynistic Remarks Surface

Cape Town May Become the First City To Lose Its Water

Carl Higbie, a former Navy Seal who was appointed by Trump as chief of external affairs for the Corporation for National and Community Service (the agency that runs AmeriCorps) resigned on Thursday after CNN’s KFILE uncovered racist, anti-Muslim, homophobic, and misogynistic remarks made by Higbie on conservative radio shows.

Some of Higbie’s homophobic remarks can be heard in the clip up top.

CNN reports:

Higbie, a former Navy SEAL and conservative media personality, was a surrogate for Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, appearing on cable news and serving as the spokesman for the Trump-aligned Great America PAC. He was appointed to the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) in 2017 to direct the public image and messaging of the federal department that manages millions of Americans in volunteer services like AmeriCorps and Senior Corps.

