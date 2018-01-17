Jeff Flake Compares Trump to Stalin in Speech on Senate Floor

Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) compared Donald Trump’s rhetoric to that of Soviet Dictator Joseph Stalin in a speech delivered on the Senate floor. Watch the video above. Flake previewed the speech on Monday.

Flake said Trump’s remarks should be “a great source of shame” for the Senate and the GOP and says his attacks on the media are an “assault as unprecedented as it is unwarranted.”

In October, Flake announced he is not going to seek re-election and delivered a sharp rebuke of Trump on the Senate floor. Flake, the establishment candidate, was seen as highly vulnerable to a Trump-allied challenger.