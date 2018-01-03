Gus Kenworthy Celebrates the New Year with Naked Ski Photo

Gus Kenworthy celebrated the new year with his most revealing Instagram shot yet, an outtake from his ESPN Body Issue photo shoot.

Check out the ski bum HERE.

Meanwhile, Kenworthy, who will be skiing in Pyeongchang, South Korea as the first openly gay male athlete to compete in the Winter Games, has been sharing more revealing photos from his holiday break.

Hola beaches! A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy) on Dec 28, 2017 at 7:51pm PST

And this is quite a dive!

Kenworthy recently spoke with TIME about being the first openly gay male athlete to ever compete at the Winter Games:

In Pyeongchang, Kenworthy plans to compete in both slopestyle and half-pipe skiing—and is a contender to medal in both. In Sochi, the U.S. won three gold medals in freestyle skiing. Expectations are even higher for the upcoming Games.

That ratchets up even more pressure on Kenworthy, whose face will now be on corporate billboards and whose story will be featured in NBC’s Olympics coverage. Then there’s the added weight of being a first. “He’s not necessarily able to let loose and have as much fun as he used to,” says Matt Wilkas, an actor and Kenworthy’s current boyfriend. “He’s moodier. He grinds his teeth at night. I can wake up and hear it. I have to nudge him.”

And a video interview from TIME as well: