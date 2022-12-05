Exclusive: Olympian Gun Kenworthy Says It’s ‘A Blessing To Live My Life Out’: ‘I’m Proud Of That’

Published by

Morning Honey

When Gus Kenworthy came out as gay in 2015, he wasn’t sure how people would react to the news. Fortunately, the Olympian, who retired this year, feels like a million bucks and has the support of others along the way. “It’s been such a blessing for me to be able to live my life out and be openly gay. I’m proud of that, and I get to celebrate that. I also get celebrated for that when brands want to partner with me. I remember when I came out or when I was thinking about it, I was scared I was going to lose all my sponsors because there had never been anyone out in skiing before,” the 31-year-old…

