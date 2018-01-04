Peter Thiel, Meryl Streep, ‘Fire and Fury’, Jeff Sessions and Marijuana: Sam Smith, Slender Man: HOT LINKS

Trump Is Losing It: ‘Fire and Fury’ Book Reveals Mentally Unfit President Treated Like Child

YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS SH*T UP. More excerpts from Michael Wolff’s explosive book: “Everybody was painfully aware of the increasing pace of his repetitions. It used to be inside of 30 minutes he’d repeat, word-for-word and expression-for-expression, the same three stories — now it was within 10 minutes. Indeed, many of his tweets were the product of his repetitions — he just couldn’t stop saying something.”

THE SILENCE OF ME. Meryl Streep wants to hear from Melania and Ivanka.

RECORDINGS. Michael Wolff has audio of interviews, dozens of hours: “Among the sources he taped, I’m told, are Steve Bannon and former White House deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh.”

CEASE AND DESIST. Trump seeks to block book’s publication. ‘The letter by Beverly Hills-based attorney Charles J. Harder demanded the publisher, Henry Holt and Co., “immediately cease and desist from any further publication, release or dissemination of the book” or excerpts and summaries of its contents. The lawyers also seek a full copy of the book as part of their investigation.’

FIRE AND FURY. The useful scandal.

MARIJUANA. Jeff Sessions comes for pot: “Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding an Obama-era policy that paved the way for legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country, creating new confusion about enforcement and use just three days after a new legalization law went into effect in California.”

PETER THIEL. Considering network competitor to FOX News: “Thiel, a Facebook board member who secretly funded lawsuits to bring down Gawker Media, had originally explored a plan to create the network along with Roger Ailes, the late founder of Fox News, according to a soon-to-be published book by journalist Michael Wolff. But BuzzFeed News has learned that Thiel has continued looking into fashioning a Fox News competitor even after the May 2017 death of Ailes, according to the two sources familiar with the matter.”

SAM SMITH. Opens up about his relationship with Brandon Flynn in V Magazine: “I’m in a relationship right now and for the first time, I think I deserve to be happy. I’m actually asking myself if I’m going to be writing some happy love songs soon.”

